Wrong-way driver leads to early morning high-speed chase

Portland police were involved in a high-speed chase through Portland and Clackamas County early Monday.

Police have the driver in custody and said it all started with the driver going the wrong way on Southeast Stark before getting on I-205.

Officers followed the car down the interstate and had to use a PIT maneuver and spike strips to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit ended near Highway 224 and Southeast Johnson Road.

Two passengers in the car have been released and no one was injured in the incident.

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Milwaukie Police Department were also involved in the pursuit.

