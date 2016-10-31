Wrong-way driver leads to early morning high-speed chase

Portland police, Milwaukie police and Clackamas County deputies were involved with a high-speed chase early Monday morning. (Portland Police Bureau)

Portland police were involved in a high-speed chase through Portland and Clackamas County early Monday.

Police have the driver in custody and said it all started with the driver going the wrong way on Southeast Stark before getting on I-205.

Officers followed the car down the interstate and had to use a PIT maneuver and spike strips to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit ended near Highway 224 and Southeast Johnson Road.

High speed pursuit SB I-205. Successful PIT and spike strips Hwy 224/SE Johnson. @ClackCoSheriff @MilwaukiePD. on the assist. 3 detained pic.twitter.com/WmArJh0mGr — East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 31, 2016

Two passengers in the car have been released and no one was injured in the incident.

We have moved the production off of Hwy 224 at SE Johnson, all roads are open. #pdxtraffic — East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 31, 2016

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Milwaukie Police Department were also involved in the pursuit.

