City of Portland urges Halloween trick-or-treaters to stay safe

Hundreds of kids will be out on the streets trick-or-treating Monday night, and Portland city officials would like to remind families how to stay safe.

City officials urge parents to never let their children trick-or-treat without adult supervision.

The city also said families should map out the route they plan to follow and to avoid unoccupied houses, barking dogs or upset animals.

Parents should always have a rendezvous place and time in case they get separated from their children. Kids should also carry a cell phone and should know how to dial 911.

The City of Portland and the Oregon Poison Center said parents should always inspect their children's candy and avoid any treats that look suspicious.

If you suspect your child has come into contact with poison or any other hazardous substance, contact the Oregon Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Portland Bureau of Transportation would like to remind drivers to be extra cautious on Halloween night due to the increased number of pedestrian traffic.

PBOT said pedestrians should always walk along sidewalks or road shoulders and look both ways when crossing at intersections or crosswalks.

Families should also wear light-colored clothing and carry flashlights.

Although little rain is expected Halloween night in the Portland area, families should also be aware of standing water and slippery leaves on roads and sidewalks.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit PortlandOregon.gov.

