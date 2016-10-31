Portland police car involved in crash in SW Portland, no injurie - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police car involved in crash in SW Portland, no injuries

Posted: Updated:
KPTV KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland police cruiser was involved in a crash in Southwest Portland early Monday.

The incident took place at Southwest 13th Avenue and Taylor Street around 6:22 a.m.

Police said there was minor damage done to the front end of the police car.

No injuries were reported. All roads are now open. 

More details will be released as soon as they are available. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.