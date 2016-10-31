Portland police car involved in crash in SW Portland, no injuries

A Portland police cruiser was involved in a crash in Southwest Portland early Monday.

The incident took place at Southwest 13th Avenue and Taylor Street around 6:22 a.m.

Police said there was minor damage done to the front end of the police car.

No injuries were reported. All roads are now open.

More details will be released as soon as they are available.

