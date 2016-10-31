Police: Six men arrested in online sex-trafficking sting

Officers have identified a body found in the street in Newberg Friday night as that of a 20-year-old originally from La Grande.More >
You've probably heard by now that the new tax reform bill will hit your paycheck as soon as February. But the change may not accurately reflect your ultimate tax bill.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Investigators said a semi crashed through a guardrail, down an embankment and landed partially in the Columbia River off Interstate 84 near Corbett.More >
A Gresham pawn shop has played a big role in solving a smash-and-grab heist of expensive watches out of the Seattle area, according to investigators.More >
A Washougal family was out in Beacon Rock State Park on Sunday when they found the fallen boulder estimated to be around 500 pounds.More >
Two Portland Police Bureau officers escaped serious injuries after a suspected drunken driver crashed into them Saturday morning.More >
If you are about to sneeze -- even if you are in a quiet place -- doctors would advise you to let it rip. A 34-year-old unnamed man in Britain learned that lesson the hard way and had to spend two weeks in the hospital due to his resulting injury.More >
The search is on for a suspect who police say made off with an ATM from a local Wells Fargo branch.More >
