Police: Six men arrested in online sex-trafficking sting

Six men were arrested by Portland police in an undercover sex-trafficking operation earlier in October.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit posted online ads on known sex-trafficking websites between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28.

Six men contacted undercover officers and agreed to arrange payment for sexual acts, according to PPB.

The men who responded to the ads were met by officers at a Portland hotel and were arrested on charges of commercial sexual solicitation.

Those arrested included:

49-year-old Timothy Lyle Ringering of Camas, WA

44-year-old Michael Musumeci of Portland, OR

46-year-old Joshua Liber of Portland, OR

34-year-old Kuldip Sandhu of Yuba City, CA

22-year-old Antonio Fernandez-Cruz of Vancouver, WA

The case against a sixth person was dismissed, according to court records.

If you know or think someone may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, please contact Portland Police.

