On the Go with Joe at Davis Graveyard

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. spent his Halloween morning in Milwaukie with the folks at The Davis Graveyard.

Every year, homeowners Chris and Jeff Davis transform their yard into an elaborate and spooky cemetery.

The Davis Graveyard has been voted one of the best home Halloween displays in the world.

Learn more at DavisGraveyard.com.  

