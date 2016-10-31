MORE checks out Portland’s House of Horror, Street of Screams - KPTV - FOX 12


MORE checks out Portland’s House of Horror, Street of Screams

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

MORE’s Jenica Villamor took a trip to the House of Horror along the Street of Screams in North Portland.  

Located along Portsmouth Avenue in between Willamette and Lombard, the House of Horror is an amazing display of spooky artifacts that trick-or-treaters can wander through on Halloween.

The entire neighborhood gets involved with the event. The area has earned the name the Street of Screams.

Learn more the House of Horror Facebook page. 

