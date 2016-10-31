Deputies ID man presumed drowned near Milwaukie boat ramp - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies ID man presumed drowned near Milwaukie boat ramp

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

The search has been called off for a 43-year-old man who is presumed to have drowned in the Willamette River in the Milwaukie area.  

Emergency crews responded to the Milwaukie boat ramp near Jefferson Street at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a capsized rowboat.

Deputies arrived and determined that one man was missing and last seen in the water.

An extensive search was conducted. After 45 minutes, the search was changed from a rescue to a recovery operation.

Due to extremely hazardous conditions, deputies said the search was called off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the safety of the divers.

The missing man was identified by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Monday as 43-year-old Jorge Luis Echavarria-Ortega of Portland.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.