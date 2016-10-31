Corvallis man dies in crash near Crescent Valley HS; speed, alcohol suspected factors

A 22-year-old Corvallis man died after crashing his car into a chain link fence and then a utility pole near Crescent Valley High School early Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Investigators said Rigoberto Ruiz was driving his 1997 Mercedes sedan north on Northwest Highland Drive at 2:22 a.m. when he attempted to negotiate a curve at an extremely high rate of speed and crashed near the school's football field.

The car, which was nearly severed in half, came to a stop in a ditch.

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Ismael Ramirez-Martinez, 23, of Albany, was taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not released.

The Benton County Multi-Agency Traffic Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene. Investigators said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The road was closed for three hours after the crash.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. David Peterson at 541-766-6820.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.