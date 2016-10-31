Firefighter gives up dog two months after social media plea to have dog returned

A wildland firefighter who pleaded on social media to get his dog back after it ran away and was adopted by a new family ended up losing his dog again and, this time, has given the dog up for good.

The story of William Jones and Hunter began in August.

Hunter, a 1-year-old black lab, had escaped from a friend's care while Jones was fighting wildfires. The dog did not have a microchip or any other identification when it was picked up by animal control.

The dog remained at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington for six days, at which point, per agency policy, the dog was put up for adoption.

After 10 days at the shelter, a new family gave Hunter a new home.

However, when Jones returned home to Battle Ground soon after and learned what had happened, he posted a passionate plea on Facebook and the story went viral.

The family that adopted Hunter initially did not want to give him back, but Humane Society workers said social media pressure ultimately caused them to return the dog.

By the end of August, Hunter was reunited with Jones.

By the end of October, Hunter once again had a new home.

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington reported Monday that the dog was picked up by animal control on Oct. 14. Jones was notified that his dog was at their facility and available for redemption.

According to the Humane Society, Hunter remained in the shelter, despite multiple communications with Jones.

Jones indicated that he was moving out of state and was unable to continue caring for Hunter, according to the Humane Society.

Hunter has now been adopted by another new family.

"There were many lessons for all of us to learn in this situation," said Stacey Graham, Humane Society for Southwest Washington president. "The responsibility that comes with loving and caring for companion animals. The power and responsibility of social media and its collective need to assign blame...whether it was HSSW, the adoptive family or now William. In the end, our mission revolves around the care and concern for Hunter and ensuring that he has a good life. We are committed to good outcomes for all the companion animals that come through our door."

