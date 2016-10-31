Sheriff: Hunter accidentally shoots children, ages 2 and 4, near Sweet Home

A hunter accidentally shot his two young children who were sitting in the backseat of a pickup near Sweet Home, according to deputies.

A man called 911 at 8:04 a.m. Monday to report the incident. He told dispatchers he accidentally discharged his firearm in the area of Green Peter Dam east of Sweet Home.

Investigators said the 27-year-old man was hunting with his three kids – ages 2, 4 and 6 years old – and his 54-year-old father.

The man exited the truck after possibly spotting a deer, but while walking back he said he accidentally fired his .30-30 rifle.

The bullet entered the 2005 Dodge pickup through the driver's side door and struck two of the children in the legs.

A 2-year-old boy suffered a fractured leg and was flown to a Portland hospital for treatment. Deputies said his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

A 4-year-old girl was hit in the left shin. She was taken by ambulance to a Corvallis hospital where surgery was performed to remove a metal fragment from her leg.

There were no other injuries.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Harmon at 541-967-3950.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.