Affidavit: Murder suspect confesses to shooting, says victim was trying to stab him

A 19-year-old murder suspect confessed to the deadly shooting that killed an 18-year-old in Gresham, but he said the victim had a knife and was trying to stab him, according to court documents.

Police responded to a shooting near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 10:13 p.m. Thursday.

Christopher Lee Moss Jr., 18, of Gresham, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

A probable cause affidavit states the shooting was witnessed by multiple teens in the area.

Jamaine Laray Oliver Jr., 19, was identified as the suspect from a photo lineup. He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday near the 200 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of murder.

Court documents state Oliver confessed to shooting Moss. Oliver told detectives Moss had a knife and was attempting to stab him before he shot Moss.

A probable cause affidavit states Moss suffered a single gunshot wound to the back.

Oliver has multiple juvenile crimes on his record and was enrolled in a juvenile offender program in Roseburg at the time of the shooting, according to court documents. He was scheduled to transfer to a different program in Bend next month.

Oliver told investigators he was out on a day pass from the program when the shooting occurred. Court documents state he was staying with his grandmother in the Fairview area and did not know Moss prior to the shooting.

Oliver was arraigned in court Monday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

