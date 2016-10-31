Police ID pair wanted for store robberies; PSU football player previously arrested

Police are searching for a pair of 19-year-olds wanted in connection with a trio of convenience store robberies in Portland that previously led to the arrest of a Portland State University football player.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Saadiq Tajari Calhoun and Emma Morgan Ogden.

Investigators said they are associated with 19-year-old Jonathan David Boland, who was arrested on the PSU campus last week.

Boland, a former standout football player at Parkrose High School, is still listed as part of the PSU Vikings football team, but he recently told FOX 12 he was forced to retire due to concussions.

Boland said he was allowed to keep his scholarship to complete his education, even if he couldn't take the field.

Following his arrest, the university's athletic department reported Boland had been suspended from all team activities while the legal process takes place.

Boland was booked into the Multnomah County Jail last week on charges of second-degree robbery. He remained in jail Monday.

Police said Boland, along with Calhoun and Ogden, were involved in the robbery of three convenience stores. A gun was used in the robberies and has not been recovered, according to investigators.

The stores that were robbed were the Duniway Market on the 2400 block of Southwest 5th Avenue on Oct. 5, Plaid Pantry on the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Oct. 6 and another Plaid Pantry on the 10200 block of Northeast Glisan Street on Oct. 7.

Calhoun is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ogden is a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

They are both facing charges of first-degree robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon online or at 503-823-HELP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

