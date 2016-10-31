Father of missing PSU student: 'We’re trying not to think the worst'

An Aloha family is trying to stay positive following the disappearance of their daughter last Thursday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for Emily Hooper, 25. She was last heard from on October 27, after attending a night class at Portland State University.

“The last contact we had with her was a text message at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday,” her father, Frank Hooper said.

Since then calls to her phone have gone to voicemail, text messages have gotten no response, and she hasn’t shown up to work.

“We don’t know where she would go,” Hooper said. "It makes no sense. She hasn’t contacted her boyfriend, she hasn’t contacted her best friends.”

Hooper adds his daughter is somewhat of a go-getter and relies on public transportation.

“She does not have a car and yet she works five days a week over in southeast,” Hooper said. “So she is taking public transportation and she is going to school three nights a week.”

Hooper said he is hoping that someone will see her story, recognize her face and that will lead to a phone call and her coming home.

“We’re trying not to think the worst, you know, you hope for the best,” Hooper said.

Emily Hooper is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 135 pounds. She has short, shaggy brown hair, light pale skin, a large lip ring in the center of her lip, a sparkly nose ring, stretched ears from wearing gauges, a tree branch tattoo on her forearm and a cat tattoo on her calf. She may be carrying a black backpack and a light blue purse and may be wearing a light-colored jacket, Doc Martin boots and blue jeans.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.

