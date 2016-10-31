Tiger at the Oregon Zoo celebrates birthday with ‘Trick or Meat’

Mikhail, the Oregon Zoo’s Amur tiger, celebrated his 18th birthday with a party and “carnivore” treats. (Oregon Zoo)

One of the animals at the Oregon Zoo is celebrating its birthday along with Halloween and was given some special treats for the day.

Mikhail is the zoo's Amur tiger, and Monday was the animal’s 18th birthday.

The sign celebrating the birthday was hung in the tiger’s cage, along with black and orange crepe paper, a cardboard pumpkin patch and party favors like pumpkins stuffed with special “carnivore” snacks.

Oregon Zoo Animal Curator Amy Cutting said Amur tigers usually live to be about 16, so Mikhail is now considered elderly for his breed.

"Mik's definitely getting up there in years," she said. "The median life expectancy for male Amur tigers is 16, and Mik's two years past that now, so he's considered elderly. But thankfully he's still healthy, and our keepers work hard to make sure he stays active and engaged."

Cutting added that zookeepers often add items to encourage his natural active behaviors, even introducing the big cat to playing soccer in the moat surrounding his habitat.

Zoo officials say there are believed to be less than 500 Amur tigers left in their native habitat, a range near the Amur River which runs through the region of southeast Russia.

