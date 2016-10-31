Police: Career criminal gets life in prison without parole for rape of homeless woman

A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of sexually assaulting a homeless woman at a southeast Portland motel, according to police.

Kevin Levi Scott, 59, was convicted on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He was sentenced Friday.

Police said Scott manipulated, drugged and sexually assaulted a 51-year-old homeless woman in 2013.

Investigators said the victim suffered from an addiction to alcohol and had been looking for a warm place to sleep for the night when the assault occurred.

Scott has numerous prior convictions, according to police, including two other sexual assault cases from the late 1970s.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit worked collaboratively with the Central Precinct, Forensic Evidence Division, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Victim Advocates, Multnomah County Parole and Probation and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office on this investigation, resulting in the conviction and life sentence.

To learn more information about programs for women and sexual assault victims, go to portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength.

