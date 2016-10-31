Jury finds Seaside man guilty of murdering girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter

File images of previous court appearances for Randy Roden and Dorothy Wing. (KPTV)

A jury found a Seaside man guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter and assaulting her young sons.

Randy Lee Roden was convicted on multiple charges Monday, including murder, murder by abuse, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for the death of Evangelina Wing in December 2014.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment on Wahanna Road in Seaside after receiving a 911 call about a child who wasn't breathing.

Evangelina Wing was found dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrested Roden and the girl's mother, Dorothy Wing. Police said the couple lived together in the apartment.

Wing, as part of a plea agreement, pleaded guilty in January to charges of first-degree manslaughter for the girl's death and two counts of criminal mistreatment related to her two young sons.

The charge of murder by abuse was dismissed for Wing.

She was initially sentenced to nearly three years in prison on only one of the two criminal mistreatment charges. Sentencing for her other two charges was delayed pending her testimony in the case against Roden.

She is now scheduled to receive her full sentence Tuesday.

Roden was also convicted Monday on charges of first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault related to Wing's two sons, who were 2 and 5 years old at the time.

The jury found Roden not guilty on charges including aggravated murder and first-degree sex abuse. The jury was also hung on an additional count of murder by abuse.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

