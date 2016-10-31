Five people displaced after two-alarm house fire in Banks

Five people were displaced from their home after a two-alarm fire.

Banks Fire District 13 said they were called out to a 5300 square foot home in the 49000 block of Hayward Road Monday morning.

The homeowner fought the fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. No word on how much damage was caused.

The homeowner suffered chest pains but paramedics checked him out and he is going to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the homeowner believes the fire started because of a fireplace. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.