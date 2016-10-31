Astoria police locate missing 68-year-old woman

UPDATE 11/1/16: Search and rescue crews said Astoria Police found Patricia Blake safe along Highway 202.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Astoria Police Department needs help locating a missing 68-year-old woman last seen on Sunday.

Police said Patricia Blake was last seen walking south on Hume Street near the Astoria Mini Mart around 1:30 p.m. She lives in the 300 block of Duane Street.

Blake is believed to suffer from dementia and needs to receive regular medications for a diabetic condition.

Search crews were unsuccessful in finding Blake on Monday. Search crews from Columbia County, Tillamook County and a private search and rescue organization from Clackamas County will be helping Clatsop County Search and Rescue and the Astoria Police Department beginning Tuesday morning.

Blake is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a knee length yellow wind breaker/rain jacket with a hood, as well as turquoise sweatpants, an olive green stocking cap, and wire rim glasses.

If you have seen Blake or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Astoria Police Department at (503) 325-4411.

