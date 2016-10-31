Oregon Poison Center reminds parents to check for pot edibles in Halloween candy

It's the first Halloween in Oregon that cannabis candy and edibles are legal. While officials aren't worried about people handing out pot candy to kids, experts have some advice in case your kids get their hands on some.

It is now legal for pot shops to sell marijuana candy and edibles, but it's the law that those items have to be clearly labeled, and they'll usually have something like a red symbol with a pot leaf.

A lot of pot candy is colorful and can be attractive to children, so since it became legal in Oregon, experts have been warning adults to keep the items labeled and locked up.

Staff members at the Oregon Poison Center are not worried that anyone is going to try to give out pot candy to trick-or-treaters. But if your child does eat some, experts say a dangerous or life-threatening reaction is rare, so just keep your eyes open for basic symptoms and monitor them.

"Usually the child just experiences some sleepiness, difficulty walking, and some abnormal muscle movements, but we recommend that if the parents have any concerns to call the Poison Center," said Dr. Rachel Castelli.

The number for the Oregon Poison Center is 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.