Oregon City police need help identifying trespassers

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of people who trespassed at an Oregon City business.

Oregon City Police Department said a group of seven people trespassed at the old Blue Heron site on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

The group was seen running north along the railroad tracks but officers were not able to find them.

Police said only three people were caught on a security camera, and they need help identifying them.

If you recognize the people in the security photo, please contact the Oregon City Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.