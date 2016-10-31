Well-known Bengal cat stolen from Maplewood neighborhood

Police are investigating a theft of a Bengal cat after a Portland woman says a tow truck driver stole it.

Portland police said the theft of the cat happened in the Maplewood neighborhood on Friday, October 21.

According to police, a tow truck driver and a passenger are suspected of stealing the cat from a driveway.

A Fox 12 viewer said the cat is a well-known fixture in the neighborhood.

A neighbor was able to snap a picture of the tow truck and put it on the neighborhood's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved