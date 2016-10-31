Hillsboro HS head football coach placed on administrative leave

The Hillsboro High School head football coach is currently on administrative leave following an investigation, according to the school district.

The school’s principal, Lou Bailey sent a letter out to football parents and staff Monday stating:

“Coach Adam Reese is currently on administrative leave as we look into an incident that allegedly took place at the Hilhi vs. Milwaukie football game on October 13, 2016.”

Bailey adds that placing staff members on administrative leave is part of the process as they conduct investigations. Bailey ended the note stating he couldn’t comment any further.

On the school’s web page it states Reese is also a physical education teacher, one that Karen Moreno’s kids have interacted with at gym class.

Moreno said she should’ve gotten the letter as well, since her children are in other sports and have attended Reese’s class when he substituted for gym.

“It’s a right to know,” Moreno said. “I think all kids in sports should get a call being aware of the situation.”

As of Tuesday morning, Reese had not responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.