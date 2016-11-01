Car crashes into fence, driver flees scene in Washington County

Deputies are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a fence along a road in Washington County Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a hit-and-run call along Northwest Bethany Boulevard near West Union Road just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found that a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla had crashed into a fence in the area.

The vehicle was empty when deputies arrived. Deputies conducted an extensive K-9 search for the driver but were unsuccessful.

Car crash leaves lane into fence on West Union near Bethany. Witness saw driver flee on foot. Investigating. JW pic.twitter.com/8YRFrs1GLe — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) November 1, 2016

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

