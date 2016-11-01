Car crashes into fence, driver flees scene in Washington County - KPTV - FOX 12

Car crashes into fence, driver flees scene in Washington County

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WCSO Courtesy: WCSO
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a fence along a road in Washington County Tuesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a hit-and-run call along Northwest Bethany Boulevard near West Union Road just before 2 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found that a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla had crashed into a fence in the area.

The vehicle was empty when deputies arrived. Deputies conducted an extensive K-9 search for the driver but were unsuccessful.  

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.