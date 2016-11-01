Police: Homeless man found alive in back of garbage truck in Gresham

A homeless man was found inside the back of a garbage truck in Gresham Tuesday morning.

The truck's driver noticed the man around 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest Birdsdale Avenue.

Police said the driver heard the man yelling as he was driving back to the company yard.

The 84-year-old had been sleeping in a dumpster when the truck picked it up, according to police.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital complaining of a sore back. Police didn't have any further information on the man's condition.

