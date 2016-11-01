SOREL headquarters to relocate to downtown Portland, add 40 new - KPTV - FOX 12

SOREL headquarters to relocate to downtown Portland, add 40 new jobs

The SOREL brand headquarters will be relocating from Washington County to downtown Portland, bringing dozens of new jobs to the brand.

The office of Portland Mayor-Elect Ted Wheeler made the announcement in a release Tuesday morning.

Columbia Sportswear said SOREL will initially move 45 of its current Washington County HQ employees to the new downtown location, with room to expand to 85 employees.

Wheeler, along with Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle and SOREL Brand President Mark Nenow, will make the official announcement Tuesday at the Columbia Sportswear location on Southwest Broadway in Portland at 10:30 a.m.

The SOREL brand headquarters are currently located at 14375 NW Science Park Dr. in Portland.  

