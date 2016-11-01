On the Go with Joe at Victor Fitness - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Victor Fitness

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Vancouver at Victor Fitness getting the inside look at a new type of exercise equipment.

Victor Fitness features ARX machines or software driven “adaptive resistance” machines.

The machines are considered to be extremely effective and workouts can be limited to just a few minutes a day.

To learn more about ARX machines and Victor Fitness, visit VictorFitness.com

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.