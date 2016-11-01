Police ID man killed while crossing Hwy 99E in wheelchair

Oregon State Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross Highway 99E in a wheelchair.

OSP said David Van Horn, 56, of Portland had been attempting to cross the highway near Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Park Avenue in Milwaukie when he was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver, 36-year-old Leon Pantoja was not injured.

OSP said the area where Van Horn had been attempting to cross was not well lit and was not a designated sidewalk. Witnesses said Van Horn was also wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is still ongoing.

