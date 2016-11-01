'The Weekly Portland Podcast' hosts talk to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

'The Weekly Portland Podcast' hosts talk to MORE

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Greg Day is from Manchester, England but he's lived in Portland for 16 years.  His co-host Dan Rosen is from London and has lived in Portland for 20 years.

They started "The Weekly Portland Podcast" nearly a year ago.  

The show has featured guests including Project Runway star Michelle Lesniak and The Unipiper.   

The interview format podcast has grown in popularity on iTunes, Soundcloud, Twitter and other social media.  

Greg and Dan recently interviewed MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich.

To check out The Weekly Portland Podcast, log onto SoundCloud.com/GregDay or Itunes.Apple.com

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.