'The Weekly Portland Podcast' hosts talk to MORE

Greg Day is from Manchester, England but he's lived in Portland for 16 years. His co-host Dan Rosen is from London and has lived in Portland for 20 years.

They started "The Weekly Portland Podcast" nearly a year ago.

The show has featured guests including Project Runway star Michelle Lesniak and The Unipiper.

The interview format podcast has grown in popularity on iTunes, Soundcloud, Twitter and other social media.

Greg and Dan recently interviewed MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich.

To check out The Weekly Portland Podcast, log onto SoundCloud.com/GregDay or Itunes.Apple.com.

