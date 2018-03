It’s time to raise a glass to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pyramid Brewing Company has announced a new beer to celebrate the basketball team.

The brew is called 1977, in honor of the team’s title run that year. It is described as a crisp and bright lager with sweet malt notes and an herbal hop finish.

You can buy the 1977 beer at most local grocery stores and at the Portland Brewing Taproom.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.