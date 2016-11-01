Reports: Former Ducks WR Josh Huff arrested with pot, gun

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Josh Huff in Sherwood, OR, at the Elite Athletic Performance camp in July 2016. (KPTV)

Multiple sources are reporting that former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Josh Huff was arrested early Tuesday in Philadelphia for speeding and possession of marijuana and a gun.

According to KYW-TV, Huff, who is playing in his third NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, was arrested on the Walt Whitman Bridge, and Comcast Sports Net is reporting that local prosecutors are reviewing the case.

Team officials released a statement Tuesday, saying “We are aware of the incident today involving Josh Huff. At this point, we are gathering more information."

This season Huff has had 13 catches and 2 touchdowns for the Eagles, with one of those scores coming on a 98-yard kickoff return against Minnesota.

In his four years with the Ducks, Huff racked up 2,366 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

