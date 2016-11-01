Missing 68-year-old woman found near Astoria

A woman who went missing in Astoria over the weekend has been found safe.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said on Tuesday that Astoria police found Patricia Blake on Highway 202.

Police said an off-duty officer was driving near Southeast Grant Street when he spotted a woman matching Blake's description sitting on the front porch of a home a little after 11:30 a.m. Other officers responded and confirmed the woman was Patricia Blake.

— Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) November 1, 2016

Blake was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are looking into how Blake ended up at the home but initial information suggests a resident took her in and allowed her to stay there for the past two days.

Blake, who is believed to suffer from dementia and requires regular medications for a diabetic condition, was last seen walking south on Hume Street in Astoria Sunday afternoon.

Search and rescue crews from several counties and Astoria police contributed to search efforts.

