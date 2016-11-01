New Tsunami hazard zone signs going up on the Oregon coast

Tsunami hazard zone signs on the Oregon coast. (Photo: Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries)

A project is underway to increase the number of Tsunami hazard zone signs on the Oregon coast from 36 to more than 260.

The original signs installed along Highway 101 in the 1990s are now in the wrong places, as new coast-wide tsunami modeling better captures the areas where tsunami waves could reach.

The original signs were also installed in just a few locations.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and the Oregon Department of Transportation are working on the sign expansion project. Crews have already installed new signs in the communities of Warrenton and Astoria.

Additional signs for Clatsop and Tillamook counties are expected to be installed by spring 2017.

Signs for the remainder of the coast highway system are expected to be installed by summer 2018.

The signs advise travelers when they are entering and leaving a tsunami zone.

The project was funded by the National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program with the cost to install the signs funded by ODOT.

An interactive evacuation map and other resources are available at OregonTsunami.org.

