Missing PSU student returns home; detectives believe she left on her own volition

Emily Hooper (Family photo) Emily Hooper (Family photo)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A missing Portland State University student has returned home safely, according to her father. 

Emily Hooper, 25, of Aloha, was reported missing by her family Friday. She did not return home after attending night class at PSU on Thursday.

Family members were in contact with her via text messages after she left class, but lost contact that night.

They thought Hooper had gone to her boyfriend's house, but he contacted them on Friday night looking for her.

Emily's family contacted her employer and learned that she had not reported to work on Friday morning. They described this behavior as out of the ordinary for her.

Subsequent text messages have gotten no response and calls went to her voicemail.

On Tuesday, Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives reported that they had good reason to believe Hooper had gone missing on her own volition.

The investigation into her whereabouts was suspended Tuesday.

"Ms. Hooper is an adult and has the right not to contact the police or her family until she chooses to," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.  

By Tuesday evening, Hooper's father told FOX 12 that she had returned home after someone spotted her at the Lloyd Center and recognized her from recent news stories. 

