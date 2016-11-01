Man caught with child porn on phone after following girl to school pleads guilty

Car driven by Trevor Highsmith at the time of his arrest. (Photo: Keizer Police Department)

A man who followed a girl walking to school and was subsequently caught with child porn on his phone pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Trevor Highsmith, 23, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Highsmith was arrested in May after a seventh-grader at Claggett Creek Middle School in Keizer reported to school staff members that a man followed her and took photos or video of her with his phone.

The girl was able to describe his car in detail, including a license plate number and a unique sticker on the windshield.

The school resource officer patrolled the area and spotted a car matching the description from the girl, with the license plate off by only one character.

The driver was in the area of Claggett Creek Middle School and Weddle Elementary School and drove to a nearby home on the 3700 block of Pleasant View Drive Northeast.

The driver, identified as Highsmith, talked to officers at the scene, gave written consent for his phone to be seized and searched and volunteered to go to the police department to be interviewed, according to officers.

Detectives said dozens of images of child pornography were found on his phone. The images were believed to have been downloaded.

Police said additional images of girls wearing backpacks were also on his phone. They appeared to be of girls walking to and from school and had been taken within three weeks of his arrest. Police said those photos were not criminal in nature, but officers still conducted follow-up efforts to identify the children in the photos.

Highsmith is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.

