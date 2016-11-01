Excavation firm fined for trench collapse that killed worker - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

A Portland excavating company has been fined nearly $150,000 for violations stemming from a trench collapse that killed a worker in May.

Oregon OSHA announced the penalty Tuesday, following an investigation that found five violations.

Casey Holland had been part of a crew installing a sewer line for a home in southwest Portland.

Holland was working between the two pieces of shoring when the collapse occurred. Investigators determined the excavation was improperly braced because the shoring was spaced too far apart to handle unstable soil.

Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood said in a statement the employer had no reason to disregard time-tested excavation rules. The owner of TC Excavating told investigators he knows the rules and it was negligent of him to allow employees to work in such a situation.

