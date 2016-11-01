Arson suspect accused of burning down RV, shed, vacant house in Linn Co.

Fire in the town of Crabtree in Linn County on Sept. 12. (Photo: Linn County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested an arson suspect accused of burning down an RV, shed and vacant house in a Linn County neighborhood.

Firefighters and deputies responded to the 36000 block of Cold Springs Road in Crabtree the evening of Sept. 12.

An RV and shed were on fire and the flames spread to a vacant house on the property. The fire was investigated as arson.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Anthony Allen Victor of Sweet Home, who also goes by the name Lonnie Victor, was arrested on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was already in custody after an arrest on Oct. 10. Victor had three outstanding warrants for probation violation and was caught by a Linn County Sheriff's Office K-9 in the area of Lacomb Drive and Meridian Road.

Deputies did not release details about how they connected Victor with the arson investigation.

There were no injuries from the fire.

