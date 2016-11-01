Linn Co. deputies searching for missing mushroom picker

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen picking mushrooms Monday.

Deputies were alerted Tuesday morning that 58-year-old Oliver Keith Mercer, of Lebanon, was last seen Monday around 9 a.m. in the area of Rocky Top near Green Peter Reservoir.

Linn County Search and rescue immediately sent a team to the area.

Anyone with information that could assist searchers should call 866-557-9988

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.