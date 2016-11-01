Former outdoor school worker sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

A former outdoor school worker was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sex crimes involving children.

Jared White, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree sex abuse and sodomy on Sept. 1. He was sentenced in court Tuesday.

White was arrested in February at his home near Southeast 126th Avenue and Bush Street in Portland.

Detectives said his arrest was the result of three 2015 investigations conducted by child abuse investigators involving three victims going back to 2007, when White was just 15 himself.

Court records from a secret grand jury indictment showed the child victims were as young as 6 and 8 when the abuse began, and it lasted over the course of six years until 2013.

Police said the victims in the indictment were not related to White's employment history.

Police said White has had several jobs where he had contact with children, including working for an event-based childcare company and the Multnomah Education Service District outdoor school program.

MESD runs five outdoor school programs, and administrators said White worked as a program leader only at the Sandy River campus in Corbett, beginning in March of 2014.

Roughly 4,000 sixth-grade students attended either fall or spring sessions at Sandy River while White was employed there through the fall of 2015.

Administrators said White passed a criminal background check and an Oregon Department of Education fingerprinting check.

Along with 17 years in prison, White was ordered to register as a sex offender.

