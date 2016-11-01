Suspects wanted for Portland convenience store robberies turn themselves in

Two people wanted in connection to a trio of convenience store robberies in Portland turned themselves in to police and were arrested on robbery charges.

Police asked for the public's help Monday locating Saadiq Tajari Calhoun and Emma Morgan Ogden, both 19 years old.

Investigators said they were associated with a previously arrested robbery suspect, 19-year-old Jonathan David Boland.

Boland, a Portland State University football player who was forced to retire due to concussions, was arrested last week on the PSU campus.

Police said Boland, along with Calhoun and Ogden, were involved in the robbery of three convenience stores.

The stores that were robbed were the Duniway Market on the 2400 block of Southwest 5th Avenue on Oct. 5, Plaid Pantry on the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Oct. 6 and another Plaid Pantry on the 10200 block of Northeast Glisan Street on Oct. 7.

A gun was used in the robberies, according to investigators.

Calhoun and Ogden turned themselves in on Tuesday. All three suspects remained in jail Tuesday evening.

