Business owner withdraws bid to buy Wapato Jail

The business owner who offered $9 million to buy the Wapato Jail has backed out of the deal.

Multnomah County said the offer was made back in September but the bidder recently sent a letter to the county saying he is withdrawing his offer.

The 18-acre site in an industrial area of north Portland was built as a jail in 2004 but never opened due to funding issues and it is now sitting vacant.

Fox 12 has reached out to the business owner but haven't heard back yet.

