New food cart pod opens on historic north Portland property

A brand new food cart pod just opened in North Portland in a place that is rich with local history.

City officials and community members gathered in the Kenton neighborhood Tuesday to dedicate Nelson Plaza. It's named after Victor Nelson who founded

Kenton Machine Works in the 1930s and helped design and build the famous Paul Bunyan statue just a block away.

Nelson's granddaughter, Karen Nelson-Wheeler, attended the dedication. She said her grandfather would've loved the new space and its potential to

bring the community together.



“I think he would be so excited by the energy here,” said Nelson-Wheeler. “He loved the Kenton neighborhood.”



The Portland Development Commission purchased the property in 2011 and worked with local stakeholders to create the new space. So far, three food carts are set up in Nelson Plaza, but there is room for six.

