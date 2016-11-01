New food cart pod opens on historic north Portland property - KPTV - FOX 12

New food cart pod opens on historic north Portland property

Posted: Updated:
Nelson Plaza in north Portland. (KPTV) Nelson Plaza in north Portland. (KPTV)
Nelson Plaza in north Portland. (KPTV) Nelson Plaza in north Portland. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A brand new food cart pod just opened in North Portland in a place that is rich with local history.

City officials and community members gathered in the Kenton neighborhood Tuesday to dedicate Nelson Plaza. It's named after Victor Nelson who founded
Kenton Machine Works in the 1930s and helped design and build the famous Paul Bunyan statue just a block away.

Nelson's granddaughter, Karen Nelson-Wheeler, attended the dedication. She said her grandfather would've loved the new space and its potential to
bring the community together.           
 
“I think he would be so excited by the energy here,” said Nelson-Wheeler. “He loved the Kenton neighborhood.”
 
The Portland Development Commission purchased the property in 2011 and worked with local stakeholders to create the new space. So far, three food carts are set up in Nelson Plaza, but there is room for six.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.