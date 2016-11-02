Milwaukie mom claims man entered home, attempted to rape daughter

Lisa Vedack claims a man entered her apartment and attempted to rape her 11-year-old daughter. (KPTV)

A Milwaukie mom says a man entered her home and tried to rape her 11-year-old daughter.

Lisa Vedack says her daughter was inside her unit at Lake Crest Apartments with a babysitter on Saturday as the suspect waited for an opportunity.

"[The suspect] waited for my babysitter to walk my dog and came back," said Vedack.

Vedack claims the man entered the apartment when the girl was alone and tried to rape her.

"My daughter was in bed and she had headphones in, she didn't hear him come in until he was in her bed. He tried to wrestle off her pants and hold her still and she fought."

It was her daughter's fighting spirit that Vedack says sent the suspect away.

"She got flipped around and kicked him in the face, she said she kicked him in the face and then he left."

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Deputies confirm they are investigating this case and can't release more information because the alleged victim is a minor.

Vedack said she hopes justice will be served, but for the time being, she is keeping her daughter in close range.

"She's locked up like a prisoner in our apartment."

