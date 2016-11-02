Police: Man killed in NE Portland stabbing; girlfriend arrested

A woman is accused of murder for the stabbing death of her boyfriend in northeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to a house on the 5500 block of Northeast 60th Avenue at around 1:18 a.m. Wednesday on the report of a stabbing.

Officers said they arrived to find an unconscious man suffering from a stab wound.

Police attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 36-year-old Jerry Wayne Robinson Jr.

Police said Antoinette Quaniece Garrett, 33, was arrested on charges of murder-domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon-domestic violence.

She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Police said Garrett and Robinson were in a domestic relationship.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, vince.cui@portlnadoregon.gov; or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

