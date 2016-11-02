Two-alarm fire damages NE Portland apartment complex; suspect in - KPTV - FOX 12

Two-alarm fire damages NE Portland apartment complex; suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Portland early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 27th Avenue around 5:11 a.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue said three townhouses in the complex were damaged. 

Firefighters said everyone was able to get out safely. There were no reports of injuries. 

The fire was investigated as arson. 

Portland Fire & Rescue arrested Louis Duncan, 34, who lives in the complex. Duncan was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with arson in the first degree.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.