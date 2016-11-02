Two-alarm fire damages NE Portland apartment complex; suspect in custody

Portland firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Portland early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 27th Avenue around 5:11 a.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue said three townhouses in the complex were damaged.

Firefighters said everyone was able to get out safely. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire was investigated as arson.

Portland Fire & Rescue arrested Louis Duncan, 34, who lives in the complex. Duncan was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with arson in the first degree.

Multiple units affected at 2-story apartment complex at NE27th/Killingsworth.No injuries reported.Unknown how this fire started at this time — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) November 2, 2016

Scary morning for these children who had to run from the fire in apartments on 27/Killingsworth pic.twitter.com/xn2xWsMnJT — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 2, 2016

