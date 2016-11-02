Owners show off their dogs at Portland’s Next TopDog Model

Andy Carson and his dog Toby

Shauna Parsons and her dog Coco

Kim Maus and her dog Rodeo

Tony Martinez and his dog Mac

Dogs from across the Portland metro will be strutting their stuff for Portland’s Next TopDog Model.

The Oregon Humane Society is celebrating its tenth running of the event.

Dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds are invited to participate.

Portlanders must vote online for their favorite dog by Nov. 4. The two winners will advance to the finals on Nov. 16.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Oregon Humane Society.

Learn more about Portland’s Next TopDog Model at OregonHumane.org.

