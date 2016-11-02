Owners show off their dogs at Portland’s Next TopDog Model - KPTV - FOX 12

Owners show off their dogs at Portland’s Next TopDog Model

Posted: Updated:
Tony Martinez and his dog Mac Tony Martinez and his dog Mac
Kim Maus and her dog Rodeo Kim Maus and her dog Rodeo
Shauna Parsons and her dog Coco Shauna Parsons and her dog Coco
Andy Carson and his dog Toby Andy Carson and his dog Toby
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Dogs from across the Portland metro will be strutting their stuff for Portland’s Next TopDog Model.

The Oregon Humane Society is celebrating its tenth running of the event.

Dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds are invited to participate.

Portlanders must vote online for their favorite dog by Nov. 4. The two winners will advance to the finals on Nov. 16.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Oregon Humane Society.

Learn more about Portland’s Next TopDog Model at OregonHumane.org.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.