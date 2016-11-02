On the Go with Joe at Bunnies in Baskets - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Bunnies in Baskets

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in North Portland cuddling with some furry long-eared friends at Bunnies in Baskets.

Bunnies in Baskets is a nonprofit organization that trains therapy rabbits. The bunnies are used to improve the moods of the sick and the elderly.

In addition to therapy rabbits, Bunnies in Baskets also offers opportunities for guests to hold and play with other rabbits.

The group started in Portland and now has chapters in all 50 states.

Learn more at BunniesInBaskets.org.   

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.