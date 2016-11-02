On the Go with Joe at Bunnies in Baskets

Joe V. was in North Portland cuddling with some furry long-eared friends at Bunnies in Baskets.

Bunnies in Baskets is a nonprofit organization that trains therapy rabbits. The bunnies are used to improve the moods of the sick and the elderly.

In addition to therapy rabbits, Bunnies in Baskets also offers opportunities for guests to hold and play with other rabbits.

The group started in Portland and now has chapters in all 50 states.

Learn more at BunniesInBaskets.org.

