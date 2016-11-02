Small earthquake strikes off coast of Warrenton

A small earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 struck off the coast of Warrenton Wednesday.

According to United State Geological Survey, the quake hit at 7:52 a.m. about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) northwest of Warrenton.

The earthquake measured a depth of 34.3 kilometers (21 miles).

Clatsop County dispatchers said there were no reports of damage.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.