Small earthquake strikes off coast of Warrenton

WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) -

A small earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 struck off the coast of Warrenton Wednesday.

According to United State Geological Survey, the quake hit at 7:52 a.m. about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) northwest of Warrenton.

The earthquake measured a depth of 34.3 kilometers (21 miles).

Clatsop County dispatchers said there were no reports of damage. 

