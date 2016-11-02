Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy handed over to U.S. Marshals

Ammon and Ryan Bundy have been released from the Multnomah County Jail into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The brothers were released Wednesday morning.

The Bundys were among seven defendants acquitted last week of charges related to the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in rural Harney County.

While the other defendants were released from jail after the verdict, the judge ordered Ammon and Ryan Bundy to remain in custody since they still face charges in a separate 2014 standoff at their father's ranch in Nevada.

Seven more defendants in the Oregon refuge case are scheduled to go to trial in February.

