Portland woman losing her vision creates beautiful pieces of art

23-year-old Mariah Roelfs may completely lose her vision by 2019, but it won’t keep her from her passion of art.

Each day she creates micro collages from magazine clippings and posts them on Instagram.

“I call it Micro Collages. It started with me creating collages the size of a dime and now I’m creating collages where it has the best pictures of how I feel,” Roelfs said.

Mariah was diagnosed with Glaucoma two years ago and is slowly losing her vision. She says she may go blind in several years.

“It’s heartbreaking. I sometimes don’t want to leave my room. I often wake up crying because everything I’ve worked for my whole life can potentially be taken from me one day,” she said.

The artist uses her art to cope with her disease. She says the support through social media has been remarkable. She quickly gained close to 3,000 followers, many sent her messages of hope.

“It’s inspirational and humbling,” she said.

Mariah talks to MORE about how her online family has helped pay for living and medical expenses. Though her sight may be unclear, she says she’ll never give up hope.

To see Mariah’s collages, check out the Micro Collages Instagram Page or the website MicrocCllages.com

To learn more about her story of how you can help visit GoFundMe.com/Mariah-Roelfs.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.