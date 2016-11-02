This month's supermoon is the closest moon in nearly 70 years

Get ready for an extra "super" supermoon.

NASA says November's full moon will be the biggest and brightest in recent memory.

That's because the moon will be at its closest point to Earth since 1948.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the part of the moon's orbit in which it is closest to Earth, also known as the perigee.

It just so happens that the Nov. 14 full moon is closer than usual and it won't be that close to Earth again until 2034.

If that's not enough moon for you, there will be yet another supermoon coming up in December.

NASA has a closer look at the science behind the phenomenon on its website.

